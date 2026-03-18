Rockets Round One Tickets On Sale Now

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2026 WHL Playoffs on home ice at Prospera Place, with Games 1 and 2 of Round One scheduled for March 27 at 7:05pm and March 28 at 6:05pm. The Rockets have secured home ice advantage to begin the postseason, setting the stage for an exciting opening round in Kelowna.

The Rockets will face either the Kamloops Blazers, Spokane Chiefs, or Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round. The official matchup will be confirmed once final standings are determined.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are now on sale and can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com.

Additional schedule information, including further game dates, will be announced as it becomes available.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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