Rockets Round One Tickets On Sale Now
Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2026 WHL Playoffs on home ice at Prospera Place, with Games 1 and 2 of Round One scheduled for March 27 at 7:05pm and March 28 at 6:05pm. The Rockets have secured home ice advantage to begin the postseason, setting the stage for an exciting opening round in Kelowna.
The Rockets will face either the Kamloops Blazers, Spokane Chiefs, or Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round. The official matchup will be confirmed once final standings are determined.
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are now on sale and can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com.
Additional schedule information, including further game dates, will be announced as it becomes available.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026
- Roberts, Zasada Added to Chiefs' Roster Ahead of Finale Weekend - Spokane Chiefs
- Grey Cup and Trevor Harris Coming to Swift Current for Broncos Fan Appreciation Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Clash of the Kingdoms Pre-Season Tickets On-Sale Now - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Round One Tickets On Sale Now - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings and Hitmen Meet Once Again - Edmonton Oil Kings
- McFadden, Warriors Preparing for Tight Playoff Chase - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Extend Win Streak to Six with Shootout Victory over Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Comeback Bid Falls Short in 8-4 Loss to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Vees Sweep Season Series against Tri-City - Penticton Vees
- Americans fall 6-1 on the road to Penticton - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.