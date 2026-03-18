Clash of the Kingdoms Pre-Season Tickets On-Sale Now

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria Royals are excited to announce the official ticket launch of the "Clash of the Kingdoms" series, a special two-game showcase featuring the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals and current defending Memorial Cup Champions, London Knights. The series will take place Friday, September 4 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, September 5 at 4:00 PM at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, BC.

The "Clash of the Kingdoms" series will mark the first-ever inter-league meeting between WHL and OHL clubs outside of the Memorial Cup tournament, bringing together two prominent Canadian Hockey League programs for a one of a kind early-season event.

The London Knights will arrive in Victoria this fall following two straight championship seasons in 2024 and 2025.

While the series is expected to feature several top NHL prospects, it will also showcase a matchup between two of junior hockey's most prominent coaches, Dale Hunter and James Patrick. Both Hunter and Patrick played over 1,200 National Hockey League games during their playing careers and have been instrumental in the development of some of the Canadian Hockey League's best alumni now playing in the NHL.

In addition to the on-ice action, the weekend will feature an outdoor Fan Fest including live music, outdoor games and additional activities around the arena.

Clash of the Kingdoms | Friday September 4, 7:00 pm

Clash of the Kingdoms | Saturday September 5, 4:00 pm







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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