Vees Sweep Season Series against Tri-City

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees got back into the win column with a 6-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday night at the SOEC.

The Vees climb to 42-14-6-4 on the season.

Penticton took a stranglehold early on Tuesday night.

Chase Valliant got bumped up to the top line with Ryden Evers and Jacob Kvasnicka out of the lineup for rest and opened the scoring, jamming home a rebound for his sixth of the year.

The Vees added to the lead with Louie Wehmann driving the net and tucking the puck past Xavier Wendt and then Diego Johnson took a beautiful pass from Brittan Alstead and put the puck in the net to make it 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Penticton continued to push as after a strong offensive zone shift Ethan Weber took a give-and-go pass from Sam Drancak and deposited it into the net for his 13th of the year and 50th point of the season.

That was all the scoring in the second.

The Vees would strike on a penalty kill as Cam Norrie wrapped the puck around and scored for his third of the year and then Johnson finished off the scoring with his second of the night to make the score 6-0.

The Americans would end the shutout bid with 2:15 remaining to make the final 6-1.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 36

Americans- 23

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Chase Valliant, Louie Wehmann, Ethan Weber, Cam Norrie

Americans- Jake Gudelj

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Americans- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 22/23

Americans- Xavier Wendt - 30/36

Up Next: The Vees play their final home game of the regular season Friday against the Kelowna Rockets. Puck drop is 7:00PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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