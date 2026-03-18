Cougars Extend Win Streak to Six with Shootout Victory over Kamloops

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - What a way to cap off the home portion of the regular season. The Prince George Cougars used 34 saves from Josh Ravensbergen, goals from Terik Parascak and Koy Funk, and shootout markers from Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster to defeat the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday at the CN Centre.

"It was a real grind out there," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "We didn't have our A game tonight. We just had to keep grinding, and Rav was excellent in the third period and overtime."

Post-Game Audio with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/18024150/Postgame-Mar-17.mp3

Post-Game Audio with Josh Ravensbergen

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/18024237/Postgame-2-Mar-17.mp3

The Blazers opened the scoring at 7:05 of the first period. Harrison Brunicke made a strong play in the offensive zone to find Nathan Behm in the slot, who beat Ravensbergen to make it 1-0.

The Cougars responded late in the period. At 14:19, Brock Souch centered a puck that was eventually jammed home by Terik Parascak to tie the game at one. Prince George then grabbed the lead in the final seconds of the frame. Dawson Seitz delivered a terrific cross-ice pass that was tipped home by Koy Funk at 19:46, giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Kamloops answered in the second period. At 6:58, Vit Zahejsky fired a laser over the glove of Ravensbergen to even the score at 2-2. The game remained tied through 40 minutes.

The third period featured chances at both ends as the pace picked up late, but both Ravensbergen and Blazers netminder Logan Edmonstone stood tall to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Kamloops controlled possession for much of the period, registering six shots and even hitting the crossbar. Ravensbergen was outstanding in the Cougars' crease, keeping the game tied and sending it to a shootout.

In the shootout, Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster both scored for Prince George. Ravensbergen stopped JP Hurlbert, while Josh Evaschesen hit the post to seal the victory.

With the win, the Cougars extend their winning streak to six games, a season high. Prince George finishes the home portion of the schedule with a 22-12-0-0 record.

The Cougars now sit in sole possession of third place in the Western Conference with two games remaining on the schedule, as they travel to face the Victoria Royals on Friday and Saturday.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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