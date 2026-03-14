Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the third consecutive season, the Prince George Cougars have reached the 40-win mark. The Cats collected their 40th victory of the campaign with a 1-0 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at the CN Centre.

Josh Ravensbergen recorded his third shutout of the season, turning aside all 17 shots he faced. Dmitri Yakutsenak scored the lone goal of the game.

"It was a tough game," said Cougars GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb following the win. "The penalty killing was really good on both sides. Their goalie made some saves - it was a hard-fought game."

Post-Game Audio with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb and Carson Carels

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/14014611/Post-Game-with-Mark-Lamb-and-Carson-Carels.mp3

The Cougars controlled much of the opening period, generating sustained offensive zone time and several shots on Wenatchee goaltender Cal Conway, who kept the game scoreless early. However, at the 13:10 mark, Dmitri Yakutsenak tipped in a Carson Carels point shot to give Prince George a 1-0 lead. The Cougars carried that advantage into the first intermission.

Both teams traded power-play opportunities in the second period but were unable to capitalize, keeping the score 1-0 through 40 minutes. Prince George outshot Wenatchee 10-4 in the middle frame.

In the third, the Wild pushed to find the equalizer, but Ravensbergen shut the door to preserve the shutout and secure the Cougars' 40th win of the season.

The Cougars will conclude the weekend and season series the Wenatchee Wild tomorrow night at 6:00 pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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