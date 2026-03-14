Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking for their sixth win against the Tri-City Americans this season as they take on their rivals in Kennewick Saturday night.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Toyota Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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