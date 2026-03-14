Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Prince George Cougars' Terik Parascak and Wenatchee Wild's Cal Conway in action

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars) Prince George Cougars' Terik Parascak and Wenatchee Wild's Cal Conway in action(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia - Friday's Wenatchee Wild game at the Prince George Cougars ended in a manner that the Western Hockey League club hasn't seen in more than a decade.

Cal Conway made 30 saves, but a Dmitri Yakutsenak goal 13:10 into the game stood up as the Cougars claimed a 1-0 victory. Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 17 Wild chances, earning his 30th win of the season and extending his WHL leads in both wins and save percentage. It was the Wenatchee WHL squad's first 1-0 finish since a Kootenay ICE loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on October 17, 2015, in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

A skilled and heavy-hitting Cougar team set the pace throughout the night, posting eight of the game's first 10 shots, building margins of 15 shots to six after the first period, and 25-10 after two. With the faceoff to Conway's right out of a first-period media timeout, Yakutsenak won the puck back to Carson Carels, who rifled a shot from the left point that ticked off Yakutsenak's stick and into the net. Conway exited the Wenatchee net with two minutes remaining, but the Wild were never able to find the back of the net and tie the game.

Ravensbergen's shutout was his fourth of the season and 10th in his WHL career. With two of the league's top three penalty-killing units on display, the teams combined to go 0-for-9 on the power play, as the Cougars rose to 40-22-2-0 on the season. Wenatchee dropped to 24-36-3-2 as Josh Toll saw a season-best seven-game point streak end. Levi Benson's six-game point streak was also halted.

Wenatchee wraps up its final overnight trip of the season on Saturday when the Wild embark on a rematch with the Cougars - Saturday's opening puck drop at CN Centre is set for 6 p.m., with live coverage available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. Wenatchee's last home game of the year sees the Everett Silvertips stop by Friday, March 20 for the team's FANtastic FANale presented by Ag Supply.

Tickets for Wenatchee's final regular-season home game, as well as 2026-27 season tickets, are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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