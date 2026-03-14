Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026
Category: article March 14, 2026
Americans vs Chiefs
Saturday, March 14, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit after two periods, but the Portland Winterhawks scored with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to hand the Americans a 3-2 loss last night. Gavin Garland and Cruz Pavao (PPG) scored in the third period to tie the game before Jordan Duguay scored his second of the night on a rebound chance in the final seconds, winning the game for Portland. Xavier Wendt made 33 saves in the loss.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the seventh of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs, with Spokane holding a 5-1 lead in the season series. The Chiefs won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores, before Tri-City won 3-2 in the annual New Year's Eve game. The Chiefs have since won the most recent three meetings, February 21 (7-1) and 27 (3-0) in Kennewick before a 5-2 victory on home ice Feb 28.
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS
RECORD: 26-33-4-1 Record: 34-29-1-0
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 6th
Goals For: 173 Goals For: 211
Goals Against: 226 Goals Against: 198
Power Play: 17.1% (34/199) Power Play: 15.1% (34/225)
Penalty Kill: 76.2% (144/189) Penalty Kill: 78.9% (202/256)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (26-34-60) Logan Wormald (21-41-62)
Connor Dale (24-34-58) Tyus Sparks (27-34-51)
Gavin Garland (15-30-45) Chase Harrington (25-28-53)
Around the Concourse:
Gesa Autograph Booth: Xavier Wendt
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Sunset View Marimba
Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha #30 (White)
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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
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- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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