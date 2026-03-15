Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that longtime Vancouver Giants radio analyst Bill Wilms has been recognized as the 2025-26 recipient of the WHL's Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence.

Wilms was presented with the Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence prior to the start of Saturday's WHL game between the Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals. He is the fifth recipient of the annual award.

Established in 2021, the WHL's Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence is presented annually to a distinguished member of the radio, television, and print journalism industry in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sports journalism and the WHL.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Man., the now 83-year-old Wilms has been contributing to WHL telecasts and radio broadcasts since 1986. For 10 years, he worked with Vancouver Community Television, including providing coverage of the New Westminster Bruins from 1986 through 1988, before the Club departed for Tri-City.

From 1995 through 1998, Wilms was a regular analyst on Seattle Thunderbirds radio, calling 225 games.

In 1999, Wilms was part of the Sportsnet television crew responsible for calling the Memorial Cup, which featured the WHL champion Calgary Hitmen. Wilms provided analysis as the Hitmen fell in overtime to the host Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League in the championship game.

Wilms spent two seasons (1999-00, 2000-01) contributing to CHL on Sportsnet broadcasts, providing analysis for 24 games, before taking his television talents to WHL on Shaw TV in 2005. From 2005 through 2017, Wilms was a mainstay on the WHL on Shaw, working numerous WHL regular season games, 74 WHL Playoff series, and 13 WHL Championship Series. In total, Wilms was part of an impressive 662 WHL games on Shaw TV.

For hockey fans in the Lower Mainland, the voice of Wilms has graced the airwaves since the inception of the Vancouver Giants in 2001. Over his 25 years with the Giants, he has witnessed and described the play of one WHL Championship (2006), two appearances in the Memorial Cup (2006, 2007), plus one Memorial Cup title in 2007, along with countless incredible talents, including the likes of Bowen Byram, Brendan Gallagher, Andrew Ladd, Lance Bouma, Craig Cunningham, Gilbert Brule, and more.

Across 25 seasons with the Giants, Wilms has called nearly 2,000 games.

Having spent 40 years around the WHL, Wilms has always brought a passion and enthusiasm that is unparalleled.

Prior to his time in the media, Wilms played hockey at the University of North Dakota from 1963-64 through 1965-66. He also spent two years as an assistant coach at North Dakota (1966-67 and 1967-68).

Previous Winners of the WHL's Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence

2024-25: Greg Meachem, Red Deer Advocate (Red Deer)

2023-24: Earl Seitz, CFJC TV (Kamloops)

2022-23: Rob Vanstone, Regina Leader-Post (Regina)

2021-22: Bob Ridley, CHAT TV & Radio (Medicine Hat)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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