Wheat Kings End Alberta Trip with Loss in Edmonton
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
Playing their third game in four nights, the Wheat Kings fought back late against the Edmonton Oil Kings, but didn't leave themselves enough time.
Joby Baumuller scored and Filip Ruzicka was named third star with 36 saves, but the Wheat Kings fell 3-1. The loss means they end the season series with a 2-2-0 record.
"I thought we kind of looked tired and slow tonight," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "They have some high-octane players and I thought for the most part we were kind of a step behind. It's a tough road trip, no question, with three-in-four with travel, but we don't want to be looking for excuses this time of year."
After both teams had racked up some shots on their first power play but failed to score, the Oil Kings broke through at even strength. Blake Fiddler carried the puck in from the right point and drove the net on his backhand, cutting to the goal and lifting home his 11th for the game's first tally.
The two teams traded power plays again in the second, sometimes cutting one another's power plays in half and even getting a brief period of three-on-three. With under 90 seconds left in the second, it was Edmonton's power play that broke through. Aaron Obobaifo tipped a point shot by Fiddler through Ruzicka and in for a late dagger.
Early in the third, a missed power play opportunity came back to bite the Wheat Kings. After the power play expired, Lukas Sawchyn carried the puck up the right wing and fired a drag shot low and hard past Ruzicka to stretch the lead to 3-0.
With both the net empty and a power play, the Wheat Kings spoiled the shutout bid for Ethan Simcoe. Jaxon Jacobson fed the puck into the crease, and Baumuller knocked it home as it rolled along the goal line for his 38th.
That would prove to be the final tally of the game, however as the Oil Kings held on from there. The Wheat Kings finish 1-1-1 on their Alberta road trip.
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