Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild alumnus Trevor Griebel

(Wenatchee Wild) Wenatchee Wild alumnus Trevor Griebel(Wenatchee Wild)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A two-way skater who spent two seasons plying his craft in Wenatchee is set to begin his professional career as his run in college hockey wraps up.

The Wenatchee Wild are proud to announce that Wenatchee junior "A" alumnus Trevor Griebel has signed with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, amid the team's three-game home weekend against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades. Griebel heads to the pro ranks following his senior season at NCAA Division I Long Island University.

Griebel, a native of Glendale, Arizona, played two years with the Wild, suiting up for 95 games over two seasons, plus 16 more during the team's run to the British Columbia Hockey League's Fred Page Cup semifinals in 2019. He notched 28 points over those two seasons, including five goals and 16 assists in 41 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign. He would go on to play two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force before embarking on a four-year NCAA career.

In three seasons at Merrimack College, he appeared in 60 games, posting 13 points, including six in his 2023-24 campaign as a sophomore, alongside a team-best +5 plus-minus rating. He finished this past year with the Long Island University Sharks, earning 20 points in 30 outings as an alternate captain. This year's LIU team finished 14-18-1, taking third at the recent United Collegiate Hockey Cup, a year-end tournament for independent NCAA Division I programs.

Griebel joins a Jacksonville club in a three-way battle for fifth place in the league's South Division, entering Saturday's game against Florida with a 21-27-7-1 record for the season. He joins a list of 19 players from Wenatchee's junior "A" era who are currently playing in the NHL or affiliated pro hockey in the United States and Canada, with 14 of those players currently on ECHL rosters.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Trevor Griebel on finishing a distinguished collegiate hockey career and signing his first professional contract with the Jacksonville Icemen, and wish him continued success as his pro career begins.

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