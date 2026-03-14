Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude their season series with the Wenatchee Wild tonight at the CN Centre. Tonight also marks the final night of Retro Weekend which is highlighted by a Mega 50/50 - TICKETS

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 40-22-2-0 (82 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 1-0 win over Wenatchee on last night

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 3rd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Wild Record: 24-36-3-2 (53 Points)

Wild Last Game: A 1-0 loss to the Cougars last night

Western Conference: 11th

US Division: 6th

Wenatchee Wild Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (2) - Elliott, Bassen

2006-born players (5) - Guilbault, Saab, Osborne, Shcherbyna, Caffey,

2007-born players (10) - Toll, Kraft, Grossklaus, Han, Smith, Mickelson, Conway, Capos, Tvrznik, Benson

2008-born players (6) - Joudrey, Rolsing, Torre, Andre, Siliban, Wedman

2009-born players (3) - Valiant, Tait, Djomo

2010-born players (1) - Miles

Last Time Out:

-Prince George earned their 40th win of the season

-It marks the third straight season the Cougars have won 40 times

-Josh Ravensbergen earned his 4th shutout of the season making 17 saves on 17 shots

-Dmitri Yakutsenak scored the lone Cougar tally

The League Leader

-San Jose Sharks Prospect Josh Ravensbergen enters the weekend the league leader in wins with 30

-Ravensbergen also ranks first in the WHL in save percentage (.918)

-He ranks in the top 5 in the WHL in goals against average, minutes played, and shutouts

Who Is It Going to Be!?

-The Cougars are still yet to determine who they will play in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-If the playoffs started today, the Cats would battle the Kamloops Blazers

-The Playoffs begin Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at the CN Centre

-Single-Game Tickets go on sale online and in person on Wednesday at 11AM

Big Weekend!

-This weekend marks the annual Retro Weekend for the Prince George Cougars

-The team will de donning speciality jerseys and there will be a Jersey off the back raffle tonight - raffle tickets can be purchased at Guest Services at the CN Centre

-There is also a Mega 50/50 draw with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000 - The draw goes tonight in the 3rd Period

After Tonight:

The Cougars conclude their final home-stand of the season as they host the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night.

Next Game: Tuesday March 17th vs Kamloops | TICKETS







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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