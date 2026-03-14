Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude their season series with the Wenatchee Wild tonight at the CN Centre. Tonight also marks the final night of Retro Weekend which is highlighted by a Mega 50/50 - TICKETS
When: Saturday, March 14, 2026
Puck Drop: 6:00 pm
Cougars Record: 40-22-2-0 (82 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 1-0 win over Wenatchee on last night
Western Conference: 4th
BC Division: 3rd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Wild Record: 24-36-3-2 (53 Points)
Wild Last Game: A 1-0 loss to the Cougars last night
Western Conference: 11th
US Division: 6th
Wenatchee Wild Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (2) - Elliott, Bassen
2006-born players (5) - Guilbault, Saab, Osborne, Shcherbyna, Caffey,
2007-born players (10) - Toll, Kraft, Grossklaus, Han, Smith, Mickelson, Conway, Capos, Tvrznik, Benson
2008-born players (6) - Joudrey, Rolsing, Torre, Andre, Siliban, Wedman
2009-born players (3) - Valiant, Tait, Djomo
2010-born players (1) - Miles
Last Time Out:
-Prince George earned their 40th win of the season
-It marks the third straight season the Cougars have won 40 times
-Josh Ravensbergen earned his 4th shutout of the season making 17 saves on 17 shots
-Dmitri Yakutsenak scored the lone Cougar tally
The League Leader
-San Jose Sharks Prospect Josh Ravensbergen enters the weekend the league leader in wins with 30
-Ravensbergen also ranks first in the WHL in save percentage (.918)
-He ranks in the top 5 in the WHL in goals against average, minutes played, and shutouts
Who Is It Going to Be!?
-The Cougars are still yet to determine who they will play in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
-If the playoffs started today, the Cats would battle the Kamloops Blazers
-The Playoffs begin Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at the CN Centre
-Single-Game Tickets go on sale online and in person on Wednesday at 11AM
Big Weekend!
-This weekend marks the annual Retro Weekend for the Prince George Cougars
-The team will de donning speciality jerseys and there will be a Jersey off the back raffle tonight - raffle tickets can be purchased at Guest Services at the CN Centre
-There is also a Mega 50/50 draw with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000 - The draw goes tonight in the 3rd Period
After Tonight:
The Cougars conclude their final home-stand of the season as they host the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night.
Next Game: Tuesday March 17th vs Kamloops | TICKETS
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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