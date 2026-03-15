T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Antonio Martorana's goal at 1:23 of overtime provided the difference as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Portland Winterhawks, 3-2, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center pushing Seattle back into a seventh-place tie in the Western Conference playoff race. Seattle closes out their three-game weekend at home Sunday at 5:05 p.m. versus the Vancouver Giants.

Martorana's 24th of the season came off a pass from Matej Pekar. "It was a great play by Pekky there," described Martorana of his game winner. "Really good poise by him. I just saw him making his move and I just thought I'd go back door. He made a great pass back door to me and I was happy to finish that."

Seattle (28-27-5-4) never trailed in the game, getting off to a fast start with a Matthew Gard goal 49-seconds into the contest. Pekar had the assist on that goal as well. "Certainly, a playoff like game," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's effort. "Much better than last night (4-0 loss in Spokane) in terms of us playing our style. I thought every guy was bought into that. We played the way we need to. It was a battle and it's nice to come out on the right side of it."

After the Winterhawks tied the game at the 13:52 mark of the first period, The T-Birds struck late in the period on the power play to regain the advantage. The goal was Coster Dunn's 24th of the season as well. Cameron Schmidt and Radim Mrtka had the helpers.

"We didn't get many power play chances," commented O'Dette. "But we were ready for it and really nice execution, nice pass from Schmidtty, nice finish from Dunner. I thought it was a key moment in the game."

The Thunderbirds killed off Portland's first three power plays in the game, but the Winterhawks forged a 2-2 tie on their fourth opportunity at 14:43 of the third period. Seattle killed off one more Winterhawks man advantage to get the game to overtime, setting up the Martorana dramatics. Joe Gramer had the second assist on the winning the goal.

Marek Sklenicka stopped 30 shots to earn the win in net. He is 4-0-1-0 in his last five starts. "Several big saves for him at key moments in the game," said O'Dette of his goalie's performance. "When we had a break down, he was there to bail us out."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle is currently 3-3-1-0 against Portland this season with one head-to-head game remaining, next Saturday in Portland.

Martorana's goal was his fifth game winner this season.

Coupled with Victoria's win over Vancouver, the results mean a three-way tie between Seattle Portland and Victoria for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference. All three teams have 65 points.

The win was Seattle's 19th on home ice this season, one more than they had a season ago with two home games remaining.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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