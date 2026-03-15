Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats picked up a crucial point in the playoff race despite falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

Goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk delivered a stellar performance, stopping 53 of 54 shots as the Pats battled one of the WHL's top teams to the wire. With the point, Regina now needs just one more to officially clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2023.

After a scoreless first period that saw Prince Albert outshoot Regina 16-7, Tabashniuk continued to hold the fort through a busy second frame, turning aside another 13 Raiders shots to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0.

The Pats finally broke through late in regulation. At 17:47 of the third period, Zach Lansard opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season. Connor Bear kept the puck alive at the left point before feeding Mathis Paull at the left circle, who slipped a pass to the front of the net where Lansard fired the puck over the shoulder of Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak to give Regina a 1-0 lead.

Prince Albert responded with the net empty in the final minute. With sustained pressure in the Pats zone, Max Heise found the equalizer at 19:19, beating Tabashniuk to tie the game 1-1 and force overtime.

Neither team could solve the goaltenders in the extra frame, sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Raiders received goals from Ryder Harvey and Braeden Cootes, while Orsulak stopped both Pats attempts from Ruslan Karimov and Lansard to secure the 2-1 shootout victory for Prince Albert.

Despite the loss, Tabashniuk was the clear standout, earning first star honours with a 53-save effort while facing 54 shots.

FINAL: Prince Albert Raiders 2, Regina Pats 1 (SO)

THE GOALS

First Period

No scoring.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

Pats 1-0 - #57 Zach Lansard (23), assisted by #32 Mathis Paull & #20 Connor Bear at 17:47 // Bear kept the play alive at the left point and got the puck to Paull at the left circle, he feathered a centering pass to the front of the net where Lansard made no mistake and put the puck over Orsulak's right shoulder to give the Pats a 1-0 lead late in the contest.

Raiders 1-1 - #14 Max Heise (28), assisted by #15 Brayden Dube & #34 Braeden Cootes at 19:19 // With the goalie out for the extra attacker, the Raiders controlled the puck in the Pats with Heise finally beating Tabashniuk to tie things up.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

Raiders - Oiring - No

Pats - Karimov - No

Raiders - Harvey - Goal

Pats - Lansard - No

Raiders - Cootes - Goal

Raiders win.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 7 - 4 - 2 - 4 - 17 Raiders: 16 - 13 - 23 - 1 - 54

Power Plays

Pats: 0/2 Raiders: 0/1

Goaltending

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk - 53 saves on 54 shots Raiders: Michal Orsulak - 16 saves on 17 shots

Three Stars

First Star: Taylor Tabashniuk (53SV) Second Star: Zach Lansard (1G) Third Star: Max Heise (1G)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats travel to Moose Jaw and play the Warriors on Sunday, March 14 at 2pm. The Pats will then rematch the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, March 17 at the Art Hauser Centre. The final two games of the season will be March 20 and 21 against the Brandon Wheat Kings.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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