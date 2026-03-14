Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up a six-game homestand tonight as they host the Brandon Wheat Kings at Rogers Place.
Edmonton is currently 4-1-0-0 on the home stand, scoring 24 goals, and allowing just eight goals through five games. Most recently, the Oil Kings defeated the Wenatchee Wild 6-1 on Wednesday morning. Carter Sotheran leads the way for Edmonton on the home stand with two goals and five assists for seven points, while four other players have six points through the five game stand.
The Oil Kings currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference heading into tonight with a 41-17-3-2 record, good for 87 points, eight points up on fourth place Calgary.
Meanwhile, the opponents tonight, the Brandon Wheat Kings are currently on a three-game road trip through the Central Division and are 1-0-1-0 after a Wednesday win over Calgary, and an overtime loss a night ago in Red Deer.
The Wheat Kings are 38-24-2-0 on the season, good for 78 points as they look to jump Calgary for fourth place, and home ice advantage in the first round of the WHL Playoffs.
Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings with Edmonton holding a 1-2-0-0 record against Brandon. Edmonton has scored 11 goals in the three games to Brandon's 12 goals. Miroslav Holinka leads the Oil Kings offensively with three goals and three assists for six points. Brandon is led in the series by three players with four points.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is 7 p.m. tonight.
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