Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks make a quick trip north to Kent, Washington to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, March 21 - Team Awards and Jersey Off Their Back - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks and Americans battled through a scoreless opening period on Friday night, with both goaltenders turning aside a combined 27 shots.

Portland broke through midway through the second when Ryan Miller drove through center and his shot bounced to Jordan Duguay at the net for the 1-0 lead. Later in the period, Nathan Free capitalized on a bounce off the boards and roofed a shot from the left circle to give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage heading into the third.

Tri-City rallied with two goals in the final frame to tie the game, but Ondřej Štěbeták made key saves late while shorthanded to keep things level. With overtime looming, Alex Weiermair flipped the puck toward the net and Duguay buried the rebound with just four seconds remaining to lift Portland to a dramatic 3-2 win.

Scouting Seattle

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet for the seventh of eight matchups this season, with each contest proving to be a physical and tightly contested battle. Four of the previous six meetings have been decided by a single goal.

The teams last met on February 22 at the Glass Palace, where a shorthanded goal from Alex Weiermair in the second period stood as the game-winner in a 4-3 Portland victory.

Seattle enters Saturday's matchup with a 27-26-5-4 record and is coming off a narrow 3-2 loss to the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night. The Thunderbirds currently hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference with 63 points in the Western Hockey League standings, while Portland moved into seventh after earning two points in its last outing. Seattle has dropped four of its last five games.

Offensively, Cameron Schmidt continues to lead the Thunderbirds with 92 points entering the weekend, including 44 goals and 48 assists.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.