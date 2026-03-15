Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Wenatchee Wild's Levi Benson and Prince George Cougars' Bauer Dumanski and Alexander Levshyn
(Wenatchee Wild)
PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia - One night after the penalty kills headlined a defensive standoff at CN Centre, the Prince George power play powered up and pushed its team to a win Saturday, extending a pivotal late-season home winning streak.
The Cougars scored twice on the man-advantage and got a 25-save shutout from Alexander Levshyn, his first in the Western Hockey League, to post a 5-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild as Wenatchee closed out a four-game swing north of the border. The Wild got three power plays in the game, including a 5-on-3 in the third period, but came up empty in the scoring column.
Both power play markers came early in their respective periods, starting with a right-point one-timer from Kooper Gizowski off a setup from Carson Carels 2:46 into the game. Cal Conway withstood early pressure from the Prince George offense, turning aside all of the other 11 shots in the opening stanza.
With 1:21 off the second-period clock and with just three seconds left in a Cougars power play, Carels again set up a right-wing one-timer, this time from Bauer Dumanski just above the faceoff dot to double the lead. A night after scoring Prince George's only goal against the Wild, Dmitri Yakutsenak tallied his club's first 5-on-5 goal at 5:38, when Townes Kozicky's centering pass was popped up and batted in from mid-air at the top of the crease.
After setting up two goals, Carels scored his own with 7:31 left in the period, as Kayden Lemire slid a pass out of the corner and caught Carels for a backhand chance in front of the net. With time winding down in the second and the Wild on a power play, Carels found Parascak for a stretch pass up the right wing, and Parascak drove the net before squibbing it through to push the final margin to five.
The Wild fired off 11 shots in the third period without success, though Mark Djomo did come on for a perfect relief appearance, making 12 saves over the game's final 20 minutes. Conway took the loss, making 20 stops in the opening two periods.
Carels led all scorers with a goal and three assists, while Dumanski and Yakutsenak each had a goal and an assist. The Cougars ended the night with a 5-for-7 line on special teams, including a 2-for-4 mark on the power play.
Prince George climbed to 41-22-2-0 on the season, extending their winning streak to five games and their run of success on home ice to seven straight wins. Wenatchee fell to 24-37-3-2 for the year, with Sam Elliott marking his 21st birthday with a team-best mark of 6-for-9 at the faceoff dot.
Wenatchee's last home game of the year sees the Everett Silvertips stop by this coming Friday for the team's FANtastic FANale presented by Ag Supply - the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.
Tickets for Wenatchee's final regular-season home game, as well as 2026-27 season tickets, are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.
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Wenatchee Wild's Levi Benson and Prince George Cougars' Bauer Dumanski and Alexander Levshyn
Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
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- T-Birds Go Overtime to Beat Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Drop Lopsided Game To Spokane - Tri-City Americans
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- Vees Drop Contest in OT to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Thunderbirds Deny Winterhawks in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Come Back to Beat Hurricanes, 6-5, in Overtime - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Drop Final Meeting with Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Finish Homestand Strong with Win over Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Tabashniuk Shines with 53 Saves as Pats Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Bill Wilms Recognized with 2025-26 Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild - Prince George Cougars
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- Game Preview: Game 66 vs. Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Finish Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 14 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Fall to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs with Commanding 4-0 Win over T-Birds, Esler Ties League-Lead with Five Shutouts - Spokane Chiefs
- Weston Earns First Career Win in OT Victory over Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Shut out in Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Hit 40-Win Plateau with 1-0 Win over Wenatchee - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Score 4 Third Period Goals in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Cruise Past Blazers, 4-1 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - March 14, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Late as Hawks Edge Americans - Portland Winterhawks
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Other Recent Wenatchee Wild Stories
- Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Griebel Signs with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen
- Conway Stops 30 as Wild Drop 1-0 Decision at Prince George Friday
- Edmonton Takes 6-1 Win over Wild in School-Day Session Wednesday
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