Power Play Pushes Prince George to 5-0 Defeat of Wild Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Levi Benson and Prince George Cougars' Bauer Dumanski and Alexander Levshyn

(Wenatchee Wild) Wenatchee Wild's Levi Benson and Prince George Cougars' Bauer Dumanski and Alexander Levshyn(Wenatchee Wild)

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia - One night after the penalty kills headlined a defensive standoff at CN Centre, the Prince George power play powered up and pushed its team to a win Saturday, extending a pivotal late-season home winning streak.

The Cougars scored twice on the man-advantage and got a 25-save shutout from Alexander Levshyn, his first in the Western Hockey League, to post a 5-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild as Wenatchee closed out a four-game swing north of the border. The Wild got three power plays in the game, including a 5-on-3 in the third period, but came up empty in the scoring column.

Both power play markers came early in their respective periods, starting with a right-point one-timer from Kooper Gizowski off a setup from Carson Carels 2:46 into the game. Cal Conway withstood early pressure from the Prince George offense, turning aside all of the other 11 shots in the opening stanza.

With 1:21 off the second-period clock and with just three seconds left in a Cougars power play, Carels again set up a right-wing one-timer, this time from Bauer Dumanski just above the faceoff dot to double the lead. A night after scoring Prince George's only goal against the Wild, Dmitri Yakutsenak tallied his club's first 5-on-5 goal at 5:38, when Townes Kozicky's centering pass was popped up and batted in from mid-air at the top of the crease.

After setting up two goals, Carels scored his own with 7:31 left in the period, as Kayden Lemire slid a pass out of the corner and caught Carels for a backhand chance in front of the net. With time winding down in the second and the Wild on a power play, Carels found Parascak for a stretch pass up the right wing, and Parascak drove the net before squibbing it through to push the final margin to five.

The Wild fired off 11 shots in the third period without success, though Mark Djomo did come on for a perfect relief appearance, making 12 saves over the game's final 20 minutes. Conway took the loss, making 20 stops in the opening two periods.

Carels led all scorers with a goal and three assists, while Dumanski and Yakutsenak each had a goal and an assist. The Cougars ended the night with a 5-for-7 line on special teams, including a 2-for-4 mark on the power play.

Prince George climbed to 41-22-2-0 on the season, extending their winning streak to five games and their run of success on home ice to seven straight wins. Wenatchee fell to 24-37-3-2 for the year, with Sam Elliott marking his 21st birthday with a team-best mark of 6-for-9 at the faceoff dot.

Wenatchee's last home game of the year sees the Everett Silvertips stop by this coming Friday for the team's FANtastic FANale presented by Ag Supply - the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.

Tickets for Wenatchee's final regular-season home game, as well as 2026-27 season tickets, are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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