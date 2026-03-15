Vojtech Cihar Records First Career Hat-Trick in Rockets' 5-1 win over Blazers
Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets closed out their home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers in dominant fashion Saturday night, earning a 5-1 victory at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Despite being heavily outshot, Kelowna received a spectacular performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger, who made a career high 47 saves to backstop the Rockets to the win. Vojtech Cihar also had his first career WHL Hat-Trick in the win.
GAME SUMMARY
The first period was intense and saw both teams have double digit shots. Kelowna would open the scoring late in the first period when Vojtech Cihar (9) ripped a shot high glove after receiving a cross-ice pass from Tij Iginla at 19:26 to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes.
The Rockets extended the lead early in the second when Ryan Oothoudt (5) scored the eventual game-winning goal at 8:06 after a Blazers defensive zone turnover led to Oothoudt wide open in front where he made no mistake. Kelowna added another before the period ended as Cihar (10) struck again at 19:21 receiving a cross ice pass from Mazden Leslie.
Just over a minute into the final frame, Shane Smith (33) buried one over the blocker side at 1:11, pushing the lead to four. Cihar (11) then completed the hat-trick midway through the third period, finishing a play from Iginla and Ty Halaburda at 15:26 to make it 5-0.
Kamloops finally broke through late on the powerplay when Josh Evaschesen (32) scored at 18:23, but it was far too late to change the outcome.
Cihar led the offensive charge for Kelowna with three goals, while Iginla, Leslie and Corbet each recorded two assists.
Boettiger's 47-save performance anchored the Rockets defensively as Kelowna secured another important two points in the Western Conference race.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 33 | Kamloops 48 Power Play: Kelowna 0/3 | Kamloops 1/5 Faceoffs: Kelowna 38 | Kamloops 33
UP NEXT
Kelowna will face Penticton in the Battle of the Okanagan next week to close out the regular season in a home and home series. The first game will be in Penticton on Friday, March 20th at 7:05pm PST. That game is available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The Rockets will then head back to Prospera Place Saturday, March 21st at 6:05 pm PST for the final game of the regular season. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com.
Images from this story
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Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla
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