Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City

Published on March 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, WA - Fresh off a 4-0 shutout win on Friday night against Seattle, the Chiefs made the trip south to visit the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night. Spokane entered action needing any victory to clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Spokane wasted no time getting the party started with Owen Martin scoring just 37 seconds into the contest. McIsaac's shot from distance was tipped in by the Winnipeg Jets' prospect, with Logan Wormald collecting the other assist.

Chase Harrington capitalized on a power play later in the period as he found space in front of the net. Owen Martin added his second point of the night on the assist with Dominik Petr collecting his first helper of the game.

After a big Esler save on a breakaway, the Chiefs worked another power play goal to make it 3-0. Sparks sent home the rocket after Martin found him across the crease.

In the second period it was rookie Gavin Burcar tallying a goal for the second straight game. The California native clipped the puck out of mid-air to give the Chiefs a four-goal lead.

Less than a minute later Spokane's Assanali Sarkenov received a beautiful spinning pass from Ethan Hughes and slid it under the Tri-City netminder to score his 4th of the season.

The Chiefs added a sixth goal through Logan Wormald at 10:21, scoring on the power play for the third time in the game.

Owen Martin added another assist along with Coco Armstrong.

The Americans would score late in the period during a power play after Tyus Sparks was called for a double minor. The teams would head into the third with Spokane ahead, 6-1.

Each team would add a score in the third, with Dominik Petr sending home a blast for Spokane's seventh goal of the night.

Spokane featured seven different goal scorers, led by Owen Martin who recorded another 4-point night against the Americans with a goal and three assists. Dominik Petr chipped in a goal and two assists with Wormald (1G, 1A), Armstrong (2A), McIsaac (2A), and Hughes (2A) all had two points in the win.

Carter Esler was outstanding in net once again, making 22 saves in another win. The Chiefs power play continues to click down the stretching, going a perfect 3/3 in this game.

Spokane will visit Seattle on Friday before returning home against the Americans on Saturday, March 21 for

Miller Lite Turn Back the Clock Night and Jersey Sweepstakes. The team will wear specialty retro jerseys that will be available for auction on the main concourse at the game. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit Big Table Spokane.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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