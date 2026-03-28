Chiefs Have Hot Start But Can't Keep up with Cougars, Drop Game One 6-3

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs got off to a hot start in the first game of their 2026 WHL Playoff run, but couldn't maintain pace and ultimately fell to the Prince George Cougars, 6-3.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 1-0 lead less than a minute into play as Aiden Foster netted the first goal of the series with help from Kayden Lemire and Arsenii Anisimov.

The Chiefs answered right away, as Assanali Sarkenov found himself in front of the net to pick up a pass from Sam Oremba and chip it in to tie things up at 1:20. Ethan Hughes also earned an assist on the play.

Later, Spokane capitalized on a man advantage when Tyus Sparks fired a shot on net that was knocked back out in front of the crease. Winnipeg Jets prospect Owen Martin swooped in to play clean up and give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead at 8:06. Logan Wormald was also credited with a helper.

Spokane added on with less than four minutes left in the opening period, when Sam Oremba completed an explosive spin-and-fire move for his first goal of the post-season campaign. The Chiefs held on to the 3-1 lead going into the first intermission.

From there, though, it was all Cougars. Prince George dominated the middle frame, peppering the net with 22 shots and finding the twine on two of them to even up the game. It was Anisimov who turned goal-scorer on a power play opportunity at 2:17, followed by another power play goal by Terik Parascak at 13:31.

The Cougars didn't let up in the third, scoring under a minute and a half into the frame to take a 4-3 lead on yet another power play. This time it was Brock Souch who netted what ended up being the game winning goal with help from Dmitri Yakutsenak and Parascak.

Souch scored his second of the night ten minutes later to put Prince George up 5-3 and finally Bauer Dumanski put a nail in the coffin with the Cougars' sixth goal of the night at 13:51.

Spokane went 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill and were outshot 47-22.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back when they take on the Cougars Saturday night for Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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