Rockets Take 2-0 Series Lead With 5-1 Win Over Blazers

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets took care of business on home ice, earning a 2-0 series lead as the series now shifts to the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Tij Iginla led the way with a three-point performance, while Vojtech Cihar added a goal and an assist as the Rockets rolled to a 5-1 victory Saturday night over the Kamloops Blazers. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was stellar once again, stopping 34 of 35 shots and continuing his dominant run against Kamloops.

GAME SUMMARY

The opening period featured fast-paced, back-and-forth hockey, with both teams generating quality chances. Kelowna outshot Kamloops 20-16 in a much more eventful start compared to Game 1, which saw just 10 total shots after the first period.

Kelowna opened the scoring at 16:44 as Vojtech Cihar (3) continued his strong play against Kamloops, recording his sixth goal in his last three games versus the Blazers. Mazden Leslie and Tij Iginla picked up the assists. The Rockets extended their lead late in the period when Tij Iginla (2) buried a rebound at 19:10 off a Cihar chance, with Parker Alcos adding the secondary assist to make it 2-0 after one.

In the second period, Jacob Henderson (1) made it 3-0 at 5:45, scoring his first career playoff goal and his first since November 1, 2025, after driving down the right side and beating the Kamloops keeper. Nate Corbet and Hayden Paupanekis were credited with assists. Kamloops responded at 13:23, as JP Hurlbert got the Blazers on the board, cutting the lead to 3-1 heading into the third.

The Rockets regained full control in the final frame. Captain Carson Wetsch (1), returning from a one-game suspension, scored at 7:32 to restore a three-goal lead, finishing a play set up by Shane Smith and Tomas Poletin. Later in the period, Tij Iginla (3) struck again at 15:43, scoring his second of the night from a sharp angle. Ty Halaburda added an assist on the goal, sealing the 5-1 victory.

Boettiger was outstanding once again, turning aside 34 of 35 shots. It marked his sixth straight game allowing two or fewer goals, as well as his fifth consecutive win against Kamloops.

With the win, Kelowna takes a 2-0 series lead and will look to grab a commanding 3-0 advantage Tuesday night in Kamloops.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 49 | Kamloops 35

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Kamloops 0/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 32 | Kamloops 29

UP NEXT

The Kelowna Rockets head to the road for Games 3 and 4 at the Sandman Centre against the Kamloops Blazers. Games are scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1, with both matchups set for 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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