Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 2 vs. Pats

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Regina Pats faced off four times during the regular season. Medicine Hat swept the series with four wins. Liam Ruck (7G, 5A) led the team with 12 points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Mar 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025)

Medicine Hat 11 @ Regina 2 (Mar 3 2026) Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

50-10-5-3 25-34-7-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th

League - 3rd League - 16th

Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 15-13-4-2

Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 10-21-3-0

Round 1 Schedule:

Game 1 - Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 6

Game 2 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, March 28 (7:00pm MT)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Tuesday, March 31 (7:00pm ST)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Wednesday, April 1 (7:00pm ST)

Game 5 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 4 (7:00pm MT)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Sunday, April 5 (6:00pm ST)*

Game 7 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 7 (7:00pm MT)*

*If necessary

Previous Game: The Tigers took a 1-0 series lead with a 6-2 win over the Pats on Friday, March 27th in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (3G, 1A) led the team with four points including his first career playoff hat trick. Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, and Bryce Pickford also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer got the nod in net and stopped 16 of 18 shots faced.

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Medicine Hat Regina

Power Play: 25.0% (7th) Power Play: 0.0% (15th)

Penalty Kill: 100.0% (T-1st) Penalty Kill: 75.0% (9th)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Jonas Woo (4) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.00)

Goals - Jonas Woo (3) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Four Players Tied (2) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)

PIMs - Yaroslav Bryzgalov & Niilopekka Muhonen (4)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+4)

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Jonas Woo - 4 (1st)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 3 (T-2nd)

Andrew Basha - 2 (T-10th)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-10th)

Markus Ruck - 2 (T-10th)

Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (1st)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-6th)

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 1 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-6th)

Assists Andrew Basha - 2 (T-3rd)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 2 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)

Markus Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Power Play Assists Andrew Basha - 1 (T-3rd)

Markus Ruck - 1 (T-3rd)

Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

First Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 1 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +4 (T-1st)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - +3 (T-3rd)

Noah Davidson - +3 (T-3rd)

Gavin Kor - +2 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - +2 (T-6th)

Liam Ruck - +2 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-1st)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Regina

Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 24.9% (8th)

Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 72.8% (18th)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)

PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)

Roster Makeup: 25 Players - 15 Forwards - 7 Defence - 3 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Christie

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha, Luke Ruptash

British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Cash Christie

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Regina Pats 6-2 W @ Regina Pats - Tuesday, March 31 7:00pm ST

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-3 W @ Regina Pats - Wednesday, April 1 7:00pm ST

@ Red Deer Rebels 9-3 W *VS Regina Pats - Saturday, April 4 7:00pm MT

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW *@ Regina Pats - Sunday, April 5 6:00pm ST

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W *VS Regina Pats - Tuesday, April 7 7:00pm MT

*If necessary







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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