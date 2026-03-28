Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 2 at Everett

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks continue the first round of the 2026 Western Hockey League Playoffs on the road with game two against the Everett Silvertips Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

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FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Silvertips came out flying in front of a rowdy home crowd, scoring three times in the first and adding a power-play goal early in the second to build a 4-0 lead.

The Winterhawks got on the board with the man advantage, as Alex Weiermair set up Nathan Free alone in front for the finish. Everett responded with three unanswered goals to secure an 8-1 win in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League Playoffs.

Eyeing Everett

The Winterhawks defeated the reigning Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champions Silvertips in seven games during the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Portland won games five and seven in Everett to clinch the series. Winterhawks netminder Ondřej Štěbeták made 40 saves in the deciding game to send the Hawks onto the Western Conference Finals.

The Silvertips and Winterhawks opened the series in Game 1, where Everett fed off the home crowd and set the tone early, carrying that momentum to a decisive 8-1 victory.

Everett is led by a potent core of talent. Matias Vanhanen leads the Tips with 87 points behind 21 goals and 66 assists. Carter Bear is second on the team in points with 77, but his 36 goals lead the team, supplemented with 41 assists. Finish forward Julius Miettinen, blueliner Landon DuPont, and Anaheim Ducks draft pick Tarin Smith all finished the year north of 70 points.

In the crease, the Silvertips are backstopped by two 19-year-old netminders - Anders Miller and Raiden LeGall. Miller has played in 36 games this season, working up to a 2.30 GAA, a 0.914 save percentage, and a 31-5-0-0 record. LeGall has played in 37 games, posting a 2.80 GAA, 0.892 SV%, and a 27-4-2-1 record.

Winterhawks Enter 15th Straight WHL Playoffs

The Portland Winterhawks officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Western Hockey League Playoffs on Saturday night, extending their streak to 15 consecutive postseason appearances. This is the fifth-longest active run in the 61-team Canadian Hockey League. Twelve players will make their WHL Playoff debuts, but a robust core of veterans will lead the crew into another enthralling chapter of Winterhawks playoff history.

Entering as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, Portland will face the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in the opening round. It marks the fourth straight postseason meeting between the U.S. Division rivals, with the Winterhawks winning each of the previous three encounters.

Portland will host Game 3, presented by Werner, as well as Game 4, and Game 6 if necessary.

All home and away playoff games will be streamed live for free on Victory+.

Cartside Watch Party

Hawks fans, we're excited to continue viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for the post-season! Cartside now features a Winterhawks-dedicated viewing area, where every game will be broadcast all season long. Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss the next event tonight at 6:00 p.m. and be sure to arrive early, as seating will fill up fast!

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2026 WHL post-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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