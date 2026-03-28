Chiefs Continue First Round Battle in Prince George Saturday Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continue their first round battle with the Prince George Cougars on the road Saturday night. It's Game Two of Round One of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: CN Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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