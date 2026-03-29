Tigers Fall to Pats, 4-2

Published on March 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Regina Pats game two of the first round in the 2026 WHL Playoffs on Saturday, March 28th in Co-op Place.

Just like the night before, it was a slow first period on the scoresheet, but on the ice the players were flying and throwing hits left and right.

Regina outshot Medicine Hat in the first frame 7-5 and was the first on the board at 16:39. After a combined 8:00 on the power play earlier in the first period, Zachary Lansard got the Pats on the board with his an even-strength goal to take the 1-0 lead.

The Tigers responded just 1:10 later with a goal from Ethan Neutens that brought Co-op Place to its feet. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll walked the puck down the left side and sent a cross-ice no-look backhand pass to Neutens at the right circle who fired a wrist shot past Schlenker to tie the game 1-1.

While the Tigers outshot the Pats 11-9 in the second period, goals continued to be hard to come by for both teams.

Ephram McNutt gave Regina the lead with his first goal of the playoffs at 6:01.

Medicine Hat spent the rest of the second period trying to tie the game, throwing every shot they could at Marek Schlenker but nothing seemed to get through.

The game continued to be physical as both teams were making sure to finish their checks.

The Tigers had the lone power play in the second period but were kept to the outside by the Pats. The Pats held their 2-1 lead and went into the third period ahead by one.

The Pats continued their momentum into the third period, taking advantage of a called off icing to surprise the Tigers and expand their lead to two at 5:37.

The orange and black rallied back just under a minute later as Markus Ruck brought the Tigers within one at 6:29. Ruck caught a pass off of a Regina defender's skate from Jonas Woo and one-timed it past Schlenker for his first of the playoffs.

Co-op Place cheered on the Tigers to give them whatever energy they could to help them get another goal to tie the game.

Despite their best efforts, including outshooting the Pats 7-4 in the third period, the Tigers' fate was sealed by a Jace Egland empty netter at 19:10. The Pats took a 4-2 victory in Game 2 and tied the series 1-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Marek Schlenker (23SH - 21SV) - Regina

Markus Ruck (1G) - Medicine Hat

Jace Egland (1G) - Regina

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Ethan Neutens

The Tigers are on the road for games three and four of the series on Tuesday the 31st and Wednesday the 1st to take on the Pats in the Brandt Centre. Watch all games for free on Victory Plus.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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