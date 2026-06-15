Markus Ruck Named CHL Top Scorer

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tigers forward Markus Ruck was named the CHL's Top Scorer on Monday morning at the CHL Awards.

The CHL Top Scorer Award is given out annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. It was first awarded in 1994. Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) captured the honour after leading the WHL and the entire CHL with 108 points during the 2025-26 season.

The 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., recorded 21 goals and a CHL-best 87 assists while posting a plus-45 rating in 68 games. His exceptional vision and playmaking ability helped drive a Medicine Hat team that led the WHL in goals, owned the league's top power play, and finished atop the Central Division.

Ruck's twin brother, Liam, finished second in both the WHL and CHL scoring races with 104 points, making Markus and Liam the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season. They also became the first brothers ever to place 1-2 in scoring within a CHL Member League.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect became the first Medicine Hat skater since Linden Vey in 2010-11 to lead the CHL in scoring and just the second Tigers player to win the CHL Top Scorer Award. Ruck was held off the scoresheet just 12 times all season and recorded at least three points in a game on 11 occasions.

The Tigers would like to congratulate Markus on this incredible achievement.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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