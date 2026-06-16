Portland Signs Avery Laliberte to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Avery Laliberte to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Laliberte, born 2006, joins Portland after a season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL. In 62 games during the 2025-26 season, the Lorette, Manitoba native scored three goals and seven assists for ten points. Before his time in the USHL, Laliberte played for the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for two seasons, where he played in 106 games.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner also won a bronze medal with Team Canada West at the 2024 World Junior-A Challenge in Alberta.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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