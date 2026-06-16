Portland Signs Avery Laliberte to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Avery Laliberte to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Laliberte, born 2006, joins Portland after a season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL. In 62 games during the 2025-26 season, the Lorette, Manitoba native scored three goals and seven assists for ten points. Before his time in the USHL, Laliberte played for the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for two seasons, where he played in 106 games.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner also won a bronze medal with Team Canada West at the 2024 World Junior-A Challenge in Alberta.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026
- Portland Signs Avery Laliberte to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Portland Winterhawks
- Steve Hamilton Named CHL Coach of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Sign Vodden to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pickford Named CHL Defenceman of the Year - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans sign 2026 first round pick Ethan Zhang to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Markus Ruck Named CHL Top Scorer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Acquire Playing Rights to Defenceman Dane Sorensen from Royals - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Sign Jacson Bradbeer - Swift Current Broncos
- Portland Winterhawks Alumnus Seth Jarvis Wins the Stanley Cup - Portland Winterhawks
- Wheat Kings Supporting Those Who Support Us - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Portland Signs Avery Laliberte to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Portland Winterhawks Alumnus Seth Jarvis Wins the Stanley Cup
- Winterhawks Acquire First Round Import Pick, Along with Three WHL Prospect Draft Picks
- Jake Gustafson Set to Participate in 2026 NHL Draft Combine
- Winterhawks Sign Cullen Stephenson to Scholarship and Development Agreement