Oil Kings Sign Vodden to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2011-born forward Brock Vodden to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Out of Manitou, Man., Vodden was drafted by the Oil Kings in May's WHL Prospects Draft in the third round, 51st overall. Vodden played this season at the Pilot Mound Hockey Academy with the U15 Prep squad. In 30 games, Vodden scored 20 goals and added 24 assists for 44 points, leading his team in all three categories.

"We see Brock as a high-speed, high-effort player with a lot of skill," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "He can shoot and pass, makes his teammates better in a variety of ways. But the thing that stands out to us was him setting the tone with his work ethic every night on his team."

In five playoff games this season, Vodden added five goals and eight assists for 13 points, leading his team in points and assists for the playoffs.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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