Broncos Sign Jacson Bradbeer

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce the signing of 2011-born defenceman Jacson Bradbeer to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Bradbeer was selected by the Broncos 22nd overall in the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Bradbeer joins the Broncos after an impressive season with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep. The Maple Ridge, B.C. product recorded 61 points in 29 regular season games from the blue line, and added another six points in three playoff games.

The 5-foot-9 defenceman also suited up in five games with Yale Hockey Academy's U17 Prep team. Bradbeer also represented British Columbia at the U16 BC Cup, where he collected four assists in four games.

"We are excited to officially welcome Jacson and the Bradbeer family to the Broncos organization," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "He is someone who can overwhelm opponents with his mobility, precise passing, and hockey sense. We are excited to make a positive impact on his development as Jacson will be a prominent member of our defence group for many years to come."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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