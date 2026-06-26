Broncos Introduce New VIP Table Experience

Published on June 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce a new premium VIP table experience around the glass at the InnovationPlex for the upcoming 2026-27 Western Hockey League season.

The new concept will feature elevated VIP table seating designed to provide fans with a unique and enhanced game day experience while preserving one of the most popular viewing locations in the arena.

Each VIP table area will include comfortable premium seating, tables for food and beverages, dedicated wait staff service, and a more private atmosphere for guests enjoying Broncos hockey from ice level.

Following months of discussions and feedback from fans, the Broncos Board of Directors approved the new concept as part of the club's ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience and creating new premium seating options for supporters and corporate partners.

"Our goal has always been to continue improving the game day experience for Broncos fans while respecting the traditions and atmosphere that have made hockey nights in Swift Current so special," said Kevin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "This new VIP table experience creates an exciting new premium option while ensuring our long time Legacy season ticket members continue to call this area home."

As the junior hockey landscape evolves and operating expenses continue to rise, finding new revenue opportunities is essential to keeping the Broncos strong and viable for the long term. This new premium seating concept is another great way to generate additional revenue while providing an enhanced game day experience that we believe will become one of the most sought after seating areas in the InnovationPlex."

Throughout the process, the Broncos met with existing season ticket members around the glass and received valuable feedback that helped shape the new VIP table concept. As part of the transition, seating has been reserved for current Legacy season ticket members who wish to remain in the area, with preferred pricing offered as a thank you for their years of support.

The new configuration will feature approximately 12 VIP tables around the glass and is expected to provide additional opportunities for fans, businesses, and groups looking for a unique way to experience Broncos hockey.

The new VIP table experience is part of several initiatives the organization continues to explore as it celebrates its 40th anniversary season and looks to enhance the fan experience both on and off the ice.

Fans interested in learning more about the new VIP table experience or reserving a table for the 2026-27 season are encouraged to contact The Stable at (306) 773-1509 Ext. 1 or email stable@scbroncos.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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