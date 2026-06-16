Steve Hamilton Named CHL Coach of the Year
Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton has been named the recipient of the Brian Kilrea CHL Coach of the Year Award.
Hamilton, in his second season as bench boss of the Silvertips, broke a franchise record with a 57-8-3 record and 117 points. He led the Tips to their first Ed Chynoweth Cup and a berth in the Memorial Cup Final. Hamilton is the first Everett coach to earn the award.
Other nominees for the award included Dave Cameron of the OHL's Ottawa 67s and Sylvain Favreau of the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs.
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