Silvertips Hire Brandon Ferns as Director of U.S. Scouting

Published on July 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have hired Brandon Ferns as their Director of U.S. Scouting.

Ferns, 29, is a Minnesota native residing in Rogers just outside of the Twin Cities. He brings an extensive scouting and management background, having spent the past five seasons scouting in the USHL. His last three seasons were with the Green Bay Gamblers, who qualified for the Clark Cup Playoffs in each of the three eligible seasons. He also scouted for two seasons for the Omaha Lancers.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join one of the premier organizations in junior hockey," commented Ferns. "The Everett Silvertips have established a first-class reputation for developing elite players, fostering a winning culture, and competing for championships. I look forward to building on that tradition by identifying and recruiting high-character, high-end talent to the organization."

In addition to his USHL experience, Ferns has spent the past seven seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), the last two spent as general manager of the Minnesota Wilderness. During the 2025-26 season, Ferns and his staff guided the Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Final, highlighting the organization's success in player development, recruiting, and team building.

"I am also grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Mike Fraser, Brooks Christensen, and the entire Silvertips staff," Ferns added. "Their experience, leadership, and commitment to excellence are second to none, and I look forward to learning from them while doing everything I can to help the organization continue to build a championship-caliber program."

"We're excited to add Brandon to our hard-working scouting staff," said general manager Mike Fraser. "His knowledge and experience will help our coverage in this ever-changing landscape."

"We've really enjoyed getting to know Brandon," noted director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "We believe he will be a great addition to our scouting staff. We welcome him and his family to the organization."

The 2026-27 season will begin on Sep. 19.







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