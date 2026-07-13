Mike Field Signs Multi-Year Extension

Published on July 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Assistant coach Mike Field has signed a multi-year extension to remain with the Everett Silvertips. He will also add the title of Director of Player Performance after spending the 2025-26 season as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

"Mike has done a tremendous job with our defensemen and helping handle our off-ice workouts," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "He's adjusted very well to our league over his three years and understands what being a Silvertip is all about. We're excited to have him and his family continue their commitment to the team and the Everett community."

Field, 42, handles defensive coaching responsibilities as well as penalty kill management. In his second season as an assistant with Everett, the Silvertips led the league in goals-against with 178 in 68 games en route to the franchise's second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record. In his third season, the Tips set a franchise record with a 57-8-3 record, earning the Ed Chynoweth Cup, Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy and a berth in the Memorial Cup Final.

Everett finished with the fourth-best penalty kill in the WHL in 2025-26 at 80.2% success.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2026

Mike Field Signs Multi-Year Extension - Everett Silvertips

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.