Silvertips Sign Finnish Import Atte Vuori

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed CHL Import Draft pick Atte Vuori to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Vuori, an '08-born Espoo, FIN native, was selected 61st-overall out of Kiekko-Espoo U20 where he recorded seven goals and 25 assists in 37 games played. He also collected 13 points in 16 playoff games en route to a U20 SM-sarja championship.

"Vuori's style of play fits the mold of the Silvertips," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He plays quick, smart and makes creative offensive plays. We're excited to bring him to Everett."

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound forward also netted three goals with nine assists in 10 U18 games played in 2025-26. Vuori skated with Finland at the 2026 U18 World Junior Championships with one assist in five games. He scored 11 goals with 40 assists for 51 points in 38 games with Kiekke-Espoo U18 in 2024-25.

Vuori joins fellow Finnish import Matias Vanhanen on the Silvertips' roster.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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