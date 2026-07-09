DaSilva, Smoskowitz Lead CHL Contingent on Canada's U17 Staffs

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to congratulate the coaches, hockey operations staff, scouts, and support staff from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) who have been named to Canada's national under-17 teams for the 2026 U17 World Challenge, which will be held Nov. 1-7 in Oakville, Ontario.

In total, 30 staff members from 23 CHL clubs are represented across Canada's national under-17 team staffs, management group, scouting staff, and development camp staff. That includes representatives from 10 OHL clubs, eight WHL clubs, and five QMJHL clubs.

Dan DaSilva (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) and Dylan Smoskowitz (Barrie Colts / OHL) will make their international coaching debuts as head coaches, with DaSilva set to lead Canada Red and Smoskowitz appointed head coach of Canada White.

Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sarnia Sting / OHL) will also return as directors of hockey operations, with Drinkill joining Canada Red and Seca serving with Canada White.

Joining DaSilva on the Canada Red bench will be assistant coaches Ryan Aasman (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) and Brendan Taylor, assistant coach and eye-in-the-sky Félix Bibeau (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL), and video coach Ryan Lennon (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL).

Canada White's staff will include assistant coaches Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) and Mathieu Gravel (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), assistant coach and eye-in-the-sky Dylan Beston (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL), goaltending coach Max Paddock (Regina Pats / WHL), and video coach Alex Darling (Peterborough Petes / OHL).

"We are excited to announce the coaching and support staffs that will lead our teams through the 2026 U17 World Challenge, as we believe both staffs bring incredible Canadian Hockey League and international experience that will greatly benefit our players," said Alan Millar, general manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence. "As we kick off the season at summer development camp next month and introduce the top under-17 players in Canada to the Program of Excellence, we know this staff will help us set the foundation and expectations for our players as we prepare to compete in November and prepare players for future Hockey Canada events."

DaSilva, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, recently completed his second season as head coach of the WHL's Saskatoon Blades after previously serving one season as associate coach and two seasons as an assistant coach. He helped guide the Blades to the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL's top regular-season team in 2023-24. Prior to his coaching career, DaSilva played three seasons with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks before a 15-year professional playing career.

Smoskowitz, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, recently completed his first season as head coach of the OHL's Barrie Colts after serving three seasons as an assistant coach with the club. In 2025-26, he led Barrie to the OHL Championship Series and recorded 45 regular-season wins, the most by a first-year head coach in the OHL since Craig Hartsburg guided the Guelph Storm to 47 victories during the 1994-95 season. A former OHL forward, Smoskowitz played four seasons with the Colts, Mississauga Steelheads, and Oshawa Generals.

Aasman, from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has served as an assistant coach with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes for the past four seasons following one season as the club's video coach. He also served as video coach with Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.

Bibeau, from Chicoutimi, Québec, recently completed his fourth season as an assistant coach with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguenéens, helping the club win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions in 2026. As a player, Bibeau spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Québec Remparts, and Chicoutimi Saguenéens, winning the Memorial Cup with Rouyn-Noranda in 2019.

Chipchura, from Westlock, Alberta, recently completed his second season as an assistant coach with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings after previously serving as the club's development coach in 2023-24. Internationally, he won silver as an assistant coach with Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. As a player, Chipchura represented Canada at the 2004 IIHF World U18 Championship and captained Canada to gold at the 2006 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Gravel, from Longueuil, Québec, has served as an assistant coach with the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs for five seasons across two stints, helping the club win the QMJHL championship in 2024. Internationally, he won gold as an assistant coach with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge and previously served as a skills coach at Canada's national under-17 development camp.

Beston, from Calgary, Alberta, recently completed his first season as an assistant coach with the QMJHL's Newfoundland Regiment. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan before its move to Newfoundland, and has also served as an assistant general manager and associate coach with the AJHL's Drayton Valley Thunder and as video coach with the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders in 2014-15.

Taylor, from Oakville, Ontario, has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds following six seasons with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads as an assistant coach and video coach. Internationally, he won gold as an assistant coach with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.

The support staff for Canada's national under-17 teams will also include several representatives from across the CHL:

Canada Red equipment manager Brandon Grace (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

Canada Red team physician Dr. Hafeez Kurji (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Canada White equipment manager Justin Vanderlaan (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Canada White team physician Dr. Nolan Rau (Penticton Vees / WHL)

Additional CHL representatives will also support Canada's national under-17 development camp:

Guest coach Brad Flynn (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Guest coach Brayden Guy (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Guest coach Brad Moran (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

Guest goaltending coach Adam Evanoff (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Guest goaltending coach Nate McDonald (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

Guest equipment manager Benji Newson (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Guest equipment manager Ryan Scheer (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

Guest athletic therapist Sarah Blanchette (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Guest athletic therapist Luca Paron (London Knights / OHL)

Guest athletic therapist Adrian Presnilla (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

The CHL will also be represented across Hockey Canada's management and scouting staffs by assistant general manager Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), hockey operations student Cédrik Cabana (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL), scout Scott Grieve (Erie Otters / OHL), and scout Rob Simpson (London Knights / OHL).

The staffs were selected by Millar, alongside Johnston and Benoit Roy, Hockey Canada's director of hockey operations. For the full list of staff for Canada's national under-17 teams, please click here.

Canada's national under-17 development camp will take place July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville and will include practices and six games. Players will continue to be evaluated during the CHL season ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

The U17 World Challenge has continued to highlight the strength of CHL talent on the international stage, with 85 CHL players earning medals over the last two editions of the tournament. In 2025, 44 CHL players medalled as Canada Red defeated Canada White in an all-Canadian gold medal game, marking the second straight year the event featured two Canadian teams in the final and the third consecutive year that a Canadian team captured gold.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada's national under-17 teams, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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