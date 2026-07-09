Aasman Named Assistant Coach for U17 World Challenge

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are pleased to announce that Assistant Coach Ryan Aasman has been named an Assistant Coach by Hockey Canada for the 2027 IIHF Under-17 World Challenge.

Aasman, 34, will represent Canada internationally in a coaching capacity for the third time. He previously served as a Video Coach for the World U18 Championship in May in Slovakia. It will be the second time he will represent Hockey Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge after serving as a Video Coach at the 2022 tournament where he helped Canada Red capture a Silver Medal. He also worked as a camp coach at the 2025 U17 development camp in Calgary.

The Medicine Hat, AB, was originally hired by the Hurricanes as a Video Coach prior to the 2021-2022 season. Aasman has spent the last five seasons with the 'Canes with the last four as an Assistant Coach. Prior to joining the Hurricanes, he

served as the head coach of the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA team after one year with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Grande Prairie Stom where he served as Interim Head Coach.

During his playing career, Aasman appeared in 166 regular season games in the Western Hockey League amassing 12 points (1g-11a) along with 68 penalty minutes with the Prince Albert Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds, Swift Current Broncos, Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings. He also spent parts of two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before four seasons with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Men's Hockey Program.

The 2026 IIHF U17 World Challenge will take place in Oakville, Ontario, from November 1st to November 7th, 2026.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge can be purchased today! Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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