Broncos Hire Ethan Murdoch as Strength & Conditioning Coach/Performance Analyst
Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce the hiring of Ethan Murdoch as the club's Strength & Conditioning Coach/Performance Analyst.
A product of Swift Current, Murdoch joins the Broncos following a successful collegiate career at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where he earned a degree in Health Sciences and Data Analytics in Health Care while competing as an NCAA Division I baseball student-athlete.
Murdoch is a National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), widely regarded as the gold standard certification for coaching high-performance athletes.
"We are extremely fortunate to be adding Ethan to our program," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "As we continue to build our development program, we felt that adding Ethan would be a tremendous asset. After several discussions, it was clear that Ethan has a lot of passion for training and programming for high-performance athletes and is a very quick study. It also helps that he was a high- performance athlete having played NCAA Division I Baseball.
"He not only understands the regimented lifestyle of an athlete and can likely relate to our athletes, he also knows how to program and lead training sessions effectively to ensure our athletes can improve their strength, conditioning, and mobility during a season that is physiologically demanding." "I'm very excited to get to work for my hometown team!" said Murdoch. "The Broncos mean so much to the community and I'm looking forward to contributing to that. Getting to know and work with these elite hockey players and coaches is an opportunity that I'm grateful for."
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