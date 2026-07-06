Jake Stuart Signs with Hurricanes

Published on July 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2007-born forward Jake Stuart Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

"A couple of years ago I didn't think it would have been possible to play in the WHL, but with the [NCAA] rule changes, I thought the opportunity was really good for me and I'm super excited for next year, " said Stuart. "Last year, honestly, I didn't have the year I wanted to have and I think I need one more year of Junior. I'm super excited for training camp, and I just can't wait to get started and I'm excited to join the Hurricanes; it's going to be a very exciting season."

Stuart, 19, was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Brandon Wheat Kings in May in a three-team trade. He was originally selected second overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2022 WHL US Priority Draft. The Manhatten Beach, California, product has split the 2025-2026 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League where he collected 16 points (6g-10a) along with 31 penalty minutes in 51 regular season games. He has also tallied one assist in 10 post-season games helping the Stampede capture the USHL Clark Cup Championship. Jake has a commitment to the University of Denver.

"Jake is a player we're excited to welcome to our organization. He's a talented player with a strong two-way game, excellent character, and significant upside, " said Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta. "He also brings valuable experience from a championship program in Sioux Falls, where he learned what it takes to compete and win a championship. We're pleased that Jake has chosen to continue his development with the Hurricanes, and the opportunity to see him play alongside his brother Logan makes this an especially exciting addition for our organization."

The 5'9, 165 -pound forward previously spent two seasons with the US National Team Development Program where he appeared in a combined 132 regular season games collecting 42 points (24g-18a) along with 46 penalty minutes with the NTDP U17 and U18 programs. Last year, Stuart amassed 31 points (17g-14a) along with 36 penalty minutes in 67 regular season games at the U18 level while also recording four penalty minutes with the USNTDP team in the inaugural CHL-USA Prospects Challenge where he appeared in two games. Before his time with the USNTDP, he spent three seasons in the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15U and 14U programs. In his draft year, Stuart collected an impressive 90 points (50g-40a) along with 36 penalty minutes in 71 regular season games with the Jr. Kings 14U team.

"I 'm really excited to be able to go play with my brother [Logan] and [Dayne] Beuker, it 's going to be pretty cool, the last time that we played a full season together, I was 12. Joining my brother, not a lot of people get to do, and I think this is the best option for me and it was a no brainer [to sign], " added Stuart. "My parents, especially my mom, are really excited to be able to come see us in the same spot, and it's really cool to be able to play in the same league as my Dad did."

Jake is the older brother of Hurricanes forward and Washington Capitals draft pick Logan Stuart, who signed with the club in June. He is also the son of former WHL and NHL defenceman Brad Stuart, who also spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen before spending 18 seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

"I think next year, I want to be a really consistent player who can be reliable. I'm a really good two-way forward, I take pride on the defensive side of the ice, but I can also contribute offensively. I'm not the biggest guy, but I like to to be really physical and do what I can in that aspect, " said Stuart.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

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