Rockets Acquire Playing Rights to Defenceman Dane Sorensen from Royals

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have acquired the playing rights to 2007-born defenceman Dane Sorensen from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a conditional 2030 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick (Seattle).

Sorensen, 19, is a 6'1", 183-pound left-shot defenceman from Los Angeles, California. He holds dual American and Canadian citizenship and spent the 2025-26 season split between the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL and the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL, where he was part of a championship-winning team. He added one goal and four assists for five points and 32 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games with Brooks en route to the BCHL title while averaging close to 19 minutes a night during the final series versus the Nanaimo Clippers.

The year prior to his BCHL championship with Brooks, Sorensen won the US 18U National Tier I Championship with Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep.

Sorensen previously suited up alongside Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger on the Shattuck-St. Mary's 14U AAA program during the 2021-22 season, giving him an existing connection within the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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