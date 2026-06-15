Portland Winterhawks Alumnus Seth Jarvis Wins the Stanley Cup

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that alumnus Seth Jarvis won the Stanley Cup Sunday night, as his Carolina Hurricanes bested the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. Jarvis becomes the 13th former Winterhawks to have his name etched on the Cup.

Jarvis, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played in Portland from 2017 to 2021. In 154 games for the Hawks, Jarvis tallied 73 goals, 93 assists, and 166 points. The former Portland alternate captain was drafted by Carolina 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Since then, he has been a staple in Raleigh.

Jarvis torched his way through the 2025-26 NHL regular season, scoring 32 goals and 34 assists for 66 points in 71 games. In 19 playoff games, he added four more goals and seven helpers for 11 points. His most memorable goal of the postseason came in Game Two of the Finals, when he blasted the overtime game-winner to level the series 1-1.

Earlier this year, Jarvis became one of seven former Winterhawks to suit up for his home nation at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. A member of Team Canada, Jarvis took home silver on the world stage. Just four months later, 'Jarvy' was once again at center stage with his Hurricanes, winning their second Cup in franchise history.

As Jarvis lofted the 34.5-pound silver memorial to hockey immortality above his head, he joined the likes of Seth Jones, Adin Hill, Adam Deadmarsh, Marian Hossa, and Mark Messier as Portland alumni-turned-NHL Champions.

Jarvis also became the sixth player in NHL history to capture the Stanley Cup in the same season he earned a silver medal with NHL player participation at the Olympics. For further information, please contact: Josh Critzer Director, Marketing and Communications Portland Winterhawks joshc@winterhawks.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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