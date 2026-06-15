Americans sign 2026 first round pick Ethan Zhang to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2011-born forward Ethan Zhang to a scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Zhang 19th overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Ethan is an exciting dynamic skilled offensive player. We welcome Ethan and his family to the Americans."

Zhang, from Plano, Texas, spent the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Stars 14U AAA program, racking up 87 points (36-51-87) in 51 games.

He took part in the Americans summer development camp in Edmonton over the weekend of June 5-7 and already stands at 6-foot-3.

Zhang became the first Texan to be taken in the first round of the WHL Prospects Draft since Seth Jones went 11th overall to the Everett Silvertips in 2011.

He is the third member of the Americans' 2026 draft class to sign with the team, joining fellow first-rounder Kenzo Gibson and second-round selection Lincoln Baschuk.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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