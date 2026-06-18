2026 NHL Draft Profile: Markus Ruck

Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

The older of the Ruck twins, Markus Ruck turned heads this year as he finished his sophomore campaign with 108 points in 68 games. Ruck more than tripled his point from his rookie campaign, finishing the season with 21 goals, 87 assists, and 108 points in 68 games.

The 6-foot Left Wing/Center played the passer role on his line with his twin brother Liam Ruck and Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha during the 2025-26 season. His 87 assists not only led the WHL, but was the sixth most assists from a Tigers player in a single season in franchise history. Ruck's 38 power play assists led the league with Landon DuPont being the next closest at 28. It goes without saying that Markus's playmaking and vision something special, but his defensive game put him on the top penalty killing unit for the Tigers this season.

Originally drafted by the Tigers 21st overall in the first round of the 2023 WHL Draft, the Osoyoos, B.C. native has already began stacking his resume in his young career. The 18-year-old forward helped the Tigers to a WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup Final in 2025. He also won a Gold Medal with Team Canada at the U17 World Challenge, and Bronze Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Ruck thrived in his adjusted role in the 2025-26 season where he moved to the top line, helping his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. Markus was also awarded with the CHL's Top Scorer Award for leading the league in points and named to the WHL's First All-Star Team.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 68 21 87 108 45 28

2024-25 Medicine Hat Tigers 62 8 21 29 12 6

2023-24 Medicine Hat Tigers 2 0 0 0 0 0

Playoffs

2026 Playoffs Medicine Hat Tigers 15 4 9 13 0 2

2025 Playoffs Medicine Hat Tigers 14 1 3 4 1 6

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Markus has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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