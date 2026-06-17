2026 NHL Draft Profile: Liam Ruck

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

One half of the dynamic Ruck twin duo, Liam Ruck raised eyebrows across the hockey world with his incredible performance in his sophomore WHL season. Ruck more than doubled his points from his rookie campaign, finishing with 45 goals and 104 points in the 2025-26 season, good enough for the second most points in the CHL and tied for the most goals on the team with captain Bryce Pickford.

The one-two-punch of Liam on a line with his brother Markus Ruck proved difficult for Tigers opponents as the mirror twins complimented each other's play styles perfectly. Markus the passer, and Liam with the NHL-ready shot that allowed him to tie for third in the WHL for power play goals and game winning goals. Whether it was a tap in from in tight, a redirection while screening the goalie, a one-timer on the power play, or a snipe from the outside, Liam was able to find the back of the net as long as the puck found him.

While his offensive game is what pops out when looking at Liam's statistics, his ability to defend in his own end and to find space in the neutral zone make him a multi-tooled player that's hard for teams to overlook. Both Ruck twins played on the Tigers top penalty kill unit and the team finished with a penalty kill percentage of 78.6%.

Originally drafted by the Tigers ninth overall in the first round of the 2023 WHL Draft, the Osoyoos, B.C. native has since built up a strong winning resume. The 6-foot right winger helped the Tigers to a WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup Finals in 2025. He also won a Gold Medal with Team Canada at the U17 World Challenge, and Bronze Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. After taking on a bigger role on the top line for the Tigers in 2025-26, Ruck helped the team secure a second consecutive Central Division Championship and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Liam was also named to the WHL's First All-Star team for 2025-2026, and participated in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Game.

Liam's hard work and great performance led to him being ranked 20th among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 68 45 59 104 47 36

2024-25 Medicine Hat Tigers 61 25 16 41 17 6

2023-24 Medicine Hat Tigers 3 1 1 2 2 0

Playoffs

2026 Playoffs Medicine Hat Tigers 14 8 4 12 3 6

2025 Playoffs Medicine Hat Tigers 18 6 4 10 1 8

2024 Playoffs Medicine Hat Tigers 1 0 0 0 0 0

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Liam has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.