Americans sign 2026 WHL draft pick John Main to Scholarship

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced the team has signed 2011-born defenseman John Main to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Main in the third round, 61st overall, in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

"John is a skilled D with excellent mobility and puck skills" said Tory "He shows poise, p atience and a mature game at our development camp earning his signing."

Main, from Duncan, British Columbia, played the 2025-26 campaign at St. George's Academy in Vancouver. Serving as the captain of their U15 team, Main posted 23 points (3-20-23) in 30 games to go along with 30 penalty minutes.

At the John Reid Memorial Tournament, Main recorded a goal and two assists in five games, and just before the WHL Prospects Draft at the BC U16 Cup posted a goal and two assists in four games for Team Red.

Main becomes the fourth member of the Americans 2026 draft class to sign with the team joining first rounders Kenzo Gibson and Ethan Zhang, along with second-round selection Lincoln Baschuk.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.