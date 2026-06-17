Winterhawks Acquire WHL Playing Rights of Mason West

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the acquisition of Mason West's WHL Playing Rights from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a conditional 2028 WHL Prospects Draft First-Round pick and a 2030 WHL Prospects Draft Seventh-Round pick.

West, of Edina, Minnesota, spent the 2025-26 season with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League. In 38 games, the 18-year-old forward buried 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points. West was selected 29th overall in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 218 pounds, West collected 114 points in 91 games played at Edina High School - with 51 goals and 63 assists. West was a member of the Edina Hornets team that won the 2024 Minnesota High School Class AA State Championship in front of 20,346 fans.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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