Broncos Hire Sports Dietitian Natasha McLaughlin Chaisson

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the hiring of Sports Dietitian Natasha McLaughlin Chaisson.

With more than 15 years of experience, McLaughlin Chaisson has supported professional, Olympic, and competitive athletes across North America and Europe. She has worked with athletes across a variety of sports, including hockey players in the NHL, AHL, and CHL.

Currently serving as the Director of Sport Science for the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) and Sports Dietitian for Université de Moncton, McLaughlin Chaisson has also worked with organizations including the Toronto Maple Leafs, FIFA, Cycling Canada's National Teams, UNB men's hockey, Saint John Sea Dogs, Football Canada, and NCAA Division I athletes.

She holds an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Diploma in Sports Nutrition, a Bachelor's Degree in Nutritional Sciences from Université de Moncton, and is a certified ISAK Level 1 Anthropometrist.

"Our goal is to build a premier player development environment, and that means investing in every area that impacts performance," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "Nutrition is a critical component of helping athletes train harder, recover faster, stay healthy, and perform at their best. Natasha has built a reputation for helping athletes and teams reach their full potential through evidence-based nutrition strategies."

"I'm excited to join the Broncos organization, reputed for developing both exceptional players and great people," said McLaughlin Chaisson. "I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth and evolution, while supporting its vision during this new chapter."

McLaughlin Chaisson will work with Broncos players and staff to support nutrition, recovery, and performance throughout the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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