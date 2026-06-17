Chiefs Sign 2008-Born Listed Goaltender Bryce Francisco

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2008-born goaltender Bryce Francisco has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 6'1", 165 lb. netminder was listed by the Spokane Chiefs in March 2026.

"Bryce has had tremendous success at both the High School and Junior levels over the past few seasons. He is a competitive, athletic, poised and technically-sound goaltender in addition to being a good teammate and hard-worker on and off the ice," said Spokane Chiefs Assistant General Manager George Ross. "We are excited that Bryce has chosen Spokane to further his development and want to welcome the Francisco family to the Chiefs organization!"

The Hermantown, MN native played 27 games for Hermantown High School last season, maintaining a 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage while winning 17 games. He earned the Frank Brimsek Award, an honor given to the state of Minnesota's top high school senior goaltender. Francisco played with Spokane Chiefs prospect Nikolai Zhukov (8th-Round, 2025 WHL Draft) at Hermantown High School.

Francisco was 8-6-2 in 21 games for Team TDS Transportation in the Minnesota High School Elite Hockey League and played for the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL after his high school season, recording a 2.46 GAA and .904 save percentage in 11 games.

"I'm so excited to be joining such a well-run organization and to become a part of the Spokane Chiefs. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my hockey journey and helped me get to this point," said Francisco. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and for the Chiefs staff for believing in me and making me feel welcome. I'm looking forward to getting started, competing, and continuing to develop with the Chiefs."

Bryce Francisco joins Luca Jarvis as listed players to sign with the Chiefs this offseason along with WHL Prospects / U.S. Draft picks Brody Antignani, Jack Arnold, Braydon Lynam, Brody Sunderland, Brody Johnson, and Parker Colmer.







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