Spirit of Healthy Kids Program Announces 2026 School Challenge Winners

Published on June 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Spirit of Healthy Kids program, in partnership with the Prince George Cougars and Northern Health, is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Spirit of Healthy Kids School Challenge.

This year's program once again inspired students across Northern British Columbia to embrace healthy habits, physical activity, nutrition, and overall wellness. Schools from communities throughout the region participated in creative and engaging initiatives designed to encourage healthy lifestyles among students.

Grand Prize Winner - $5,000

École La Grande-Ourse (Smithers, BC)

École La Grande-Ourse earned this year's grand prize after achieving an incredible 100 percent participation rate among its 23 students through its innovative "Eat the Rainbow" challenge.

The school's campaign stood out for its enthusiasm and commitment, regularly sharing photos, updates, and progress reports throughout the challenge. Organizers were particularly impressed by the school's dedication to continuing the initiative next year, making École La Grande-Ourse a deserving recipient of the $5,000 grand prize.

$1,000 School Award Winners

Learning and Living School (Daajing Giids, BC)

Learning and Living School demonstrated exceptional commitment to healthy living, achieving a remarkable 90 percent participation rate. The school's enthusiasm and creativity throughout the challenge made a lasting impression on organizers.

Westwood Elementary School (Prince George, BC)

Westwood Elementary saw 195 of its 214 students participate in this year's challenge, nearly doubling its participation from the previous year. The school's campaign focused on physical activity, mental wellness, and promoting healthy lifestyles both within the school and throughout the community.

Pineview Elementary School (Prince George, BC)

Despite the unique challenges that come with being a rural school, Pineview Elementary recorded 121 participants out of 142 students. Their initiative combined physical activity, reading challenges, and healthy lifestyle choices to encourage student involvement.

Suwilaawks Community School (Terrace, BC)

Suwilaawks Community School engaged 240 of its 335 students through a creative "Healthy Alphabet Challenge." Each letter represented a healthy activity or wellness concept, including ab workouts, agility ladders, and arm circles for the letter "A." The school also introduced themed days such as "Mindful Mondays" and "Thoughtful Thursdays," showcasing outstanding creativity and engagement.

Morphee Elementary School (Mackenzie, BC)

Morphee Elementary achieved an impressive 100 percent participation rate with all 259 students taking part. While fewer tracking sheets were submitted than anticipated, discussions with teachers and organizers confirmed the entire school participated collectively through its health curriculum, making their accomplishment truly remarkable.

Building Healthier Communities

The Spirit of Healthy Kids program extends far beyond prizes and participation numbers. The initiative continues to empower students, schools, and families to make positive choices that contribute to lifelong health and wellness.

The Spirit of Healthy Kids program would like to thank all participating teachers, principals, students, and families for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the 2025 challenge.

"While winning is certainly exciting, the true success of this program is the positive impact it has on the lives of young people across our region," said program organizers. "By encouraging healthy habits and active lifestyles, schools are helping build a healthier and happier future for our children."

The Spirit of Healthy Kids program is proud to partner with the Prince George Cougars and Northern Health to promote healthy living in schools throughout Northern British Columbia.

Congratulations to all participating schools on a tremendous year of promoting health, wellness, and active living. We look forward to another successful Spirit of Healthy Kids program next year.







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