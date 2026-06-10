Chiefs Sign 2026 Second Round WHL Draft Pick Braydon Lynam

Published on June 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2011-born defenseman Braydon Lynam (Line-um) has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 6'0", 188 lb. Lynam was the first player selected in the second round (24th overall) and was Spokane's third selection in the first 24 picks of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are thrilled to add Braydon to our young group. Braydon is a player who got better every time our staff watched him last season, and we feel he is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become at the WHL level," Assistant General Manager George Ross said. "We feel he will bring size, physicality, mobility, competitiveness, scoring ability and leadership to our back-end and we are excited to officially welcome Braydon and his family to the Chiefs Organization."

Lynam, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, recorded six goals, 35 assists, and 41 points for OHA Edmonton U15 Prep last season. He was named to the CSSHL U15 Second All-Star Team following the 2025-26 season.

"Ever since I was a kid, the goal was always to get drafted and earn the chance to play in the WHL. Being drafted was a huge step, but signing with the Spokane Chiefs is something I'm really proud of," said Lynam. "I'm excited for what's ahead and looking forward to contributing, growing as a player, and hopefully one day competing for a Memorial Cup."

Lynam is first able to join the team as a full-time player during the 2027-28 season. He is eligible to play up to 10 games with the Chiefs during the 2026-27 season as an AP player.

"We are very excited to welcome Braydon and his family to the Chiefs organization," said Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley. "Braydon has an excellent combination of size, physicality, and offensive abilities. He plays with a presence on the ice and we believe he will be a key member of our defense."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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