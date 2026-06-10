Blades Ink 2010-Born Goalie Max Hartel to WHL Scholarship Agreement

Published on June 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2010-born goaltender Max Hartel to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Calgary, AB native was drafted by the Blades in the tenth round (221st overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Max is a prospect we're very excited about, and he earned this with an exceptional U18 AAA season in Calgary last year," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "His ability to read the game is a skill that sets him apart and combined with his technical skill and athleticism, gives him the upside of being an elite goaltender. He is highly driven and focused, and we expect he will continue on the sharp upward trajectory that he's shown over the last two years."

Hartel produced one of the best statistical seasons every recorded in the U18 Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). The 6-foot-1 netminder went 13-6-2 with the Calgary Buffaloes AAA squad. Hartel's .939 save percentage (SV%) was the highest by a 15-year-old netminder in the U18 AEHL since the stat's been tracked in the 1990s. It's also the sixth-highest SV% by any goalie in the league's history during the same time frame. Hartel's 1.94 goals against average (GAA) is the best in AEHL U18 history since the stat's been tracked behind only Garin Bjorklund in 2017-18. Hartel also recorded two shutouts during the regular season, tied for second amongst all AEHL U18 goaltenders.

"With Bracken Larocque also at 2010 and Blake Pickens at 2011, we feel very strongly about the young future in our crease," said Tencer.

Hartel's stellar play continued into four postseason games with the Buffaloes, going 2-2 with a .919 SV% and 2.74 GAA. Following his U18 campaign, Hartel gained valuable experience on the main roster during the Blades 2026 playoff run to the second round.

We're excited to welcome the Hartel family to the organization and look forward to watching Max continue his development under the guidance of head coach Dan DaSilva and goaltending coach Jeff Harvey.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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